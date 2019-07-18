By Laman Ismayilova

The Mariinsky Theatre will present Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet on September 11. Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Timur Asgarov will play the role of Prince Siegfried.

Timur Asgarov, a graduate of the Baku School of Choreography, performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after T.G. Shevchenko in 2008-2011.

Since 2011, Asgarov has been working in the Mariinsky Theatre. He is a winner of the "Spirit of Dance" in the category "Rising Star" by Ballet magazine in 2012, prizewinner at the 11th International Ballet Dancers' and Choreographers' Competition in Moscow in 2013, and recipient of the Azerbaijan Presidential Youth Prize for Culture in 2013.

Asgarov was recognized as the best male dancer in duet nomination of the International Ballet Competition and contest of choreographers that took place at the Bolshoi Theatre in 2013.

His repertoire includes Giselle, The Sleeping Beauty, La Bayadère, Swan Lake, Don Quixote, The Nutcracker, Carmen-Suite, The Legend of Love, Le Corsaire and Chopiniana.

With the Mariinsky Ballet, Asgarov have toured around Europe, Asia and America.

The "Swan Lake" is a romantic ballet in four acts. The story of the ballet is based on a German fairy tale. It is about a prince named Siegfried. He falls in love with the Swan princess, Odette. She is a swan by day, but a young woman at night. She is under a magic spell that can only be broken by a man who will make a promise to love her for all time. Siegfried makes the promise. He is tricked though by the magician who cast the spell. The ballet ends with the deaths of Siegfried and Odette.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz