The 1st Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists was solemnly opened in Baku on June 1.

A press conference was held ahead of the competition, Trend Life reported.

The jury members including, professor of the Joaquin Rodrigo Conservatory in Valeria (Spain) Marisa Blanes, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Murad Huseynov (jury chairman), concertmaster of the Sveshnikov State Academic Russian Choir Nikita Volov (Russia), famous pianist Marco Frei (Germany), as well as chairman of the Organizing Committee Gulnara Safarova, head of the Information and Public Relations Department Parvin Muradzade attended the press conference.

In her speech, Gulnara Safarova noted that the opening ceremony of Caspian Etude International Competition took place on the International Children's Day.

"The main goals of Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists are to identify talented children, provide them with an opportunity for development, as well as promote the works of Azerbaijani composers. The competition will feature concerts, master classes will be organized. Young talents from Azerbaijan, China, Israel and Ukraine will take part in the competition," she emphasized.

In turn, Murad Huseynov noted that the idea to hold the International Competition for Young Pianists is a great initiative.

"About 90 young pianists are participating in the competition, and this is a great opportunity for them to demonstrate their skills and gain new experience. I wish all the contestants good luck," the jury chairman said.

"I wish everyone good luck and I want to tell the participants not to think about the competition, but to enjoy playing the musical compositions," said Volov.

Marisa Blanes expressed her gratitude to contest organizers for holding such an event.

"It is incredibly pleasant to see so many talented children - participants of the competition," she added.

"It is a great honor for me to be here today. I want to appeal to the contestants: do not be upset if something does not work out, this should not diminish your love for music, and you must continue on the path you have chosen," said Marco Frey.

Then the 1st Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists welcomed its guests.

Addressing the opening ceremony, head of the Baku City Main Culture Department Jalil Malikov noted that the competition is held to promote the artistic heritage of Azerbaijani composers, popularize national music, identify and support young talented musicians, exchange experiences and innovative ideas of leading teachers, and expand and strengthen cultural ties between participants from different countries.

The competition is held for participants up to 16 years in four age categories.

Then, there was an audition of the first group of contestants. The jury members evaluated each performance. The competition program included several works, among which there were music pieces of the national composers.

A concert program with the participation of the jury members will be presented to the audience on June 3, at 19:00.

On June 4, the contestants will take part in master classes by famous pianists. The results of the competition will be announced on the same day at 14:00. The winners will be awarded at the closing ceremony.

The organizers of the competition hope that the 1st Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists in Baku will unite talented young musicians and help discover new bright stars who will enrich the treasury of cultural achievements of Azerbaijan and of the participating countries with their work.

