By Laman Ismayilova

Local artists will take part in the workshop to be held at Art Tower Gallery on May 25-26 and June 1 as part of H.E.Art ecological art project.

The workshop will be organized as part of a series of events held by Arts Council Azerbaijan in 2019 on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijani artist and animation director Nazim Mammadov (1934-2004), Trend Life reported.

Inspired by his animation, talented artists Eldar Babazade, Nuray Allahverdiyeva, Leyla Orujova, Matanat Niftaliyeva, Kamila Muradova, Roya Hasanova and Teymur Garibov will paint metal barrels within the workshop.

Characters and scenes from animated films - "Fox Goes on a Pilgrimage", "The Shah and the Servant", "The Dog and His Shadow", "New Adventures of Jirtdan", "Beautiful Fatma" etc. will be depicted on the barrels.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that the metal barrels are waste material and their removal and disposal is not cheap.

H.E.Art art is an environmental project created by Arts Council Azerbaijan to contribute to the post-processing of oil barrels.

The project allows to use metal barrels in an environmentally responsible manner as well as to develop creative thinking. Bright painting ideas turn the barrels into colorful and beautiful yard decorations.

The mobility of barrels allows to quickly move them to new locations.

The author of the project is the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov.

Nazim Mammadov was born in Baku in 1934. In 1957, he graduated from the Azim Azimzade Art Academy, and in 1961 - the animation courses at the Soyuzmultfilm studio in Moscow. In the same year, he began to work as the animation director at the Azerbaijanfilm studio.

The name of Nazim Mammadov is inextricably linked with the most beloved domestic cartoons: being the creator of the first Azerbaijani cartoons, Mammadov made a great contribution to the development of animation in Azerbaijan. He made his first animated film, "The Bear and the Mouse", in 1970.

Mammadov took part in the filming of 40 documentary films at Azerbaijanfilm studio. In 1988, he created the first cartoon opera in Azerbaijan in five parts, "Beautiful Fatma".

The creator of the first national cartoons was also engaged in easel painting, graphics and children's books illustration. His paintings are widely known both in Azerbaijan and beyond. Nazim Mammadov died in Baku on October 29, 2004.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz