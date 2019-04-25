By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani opera singer Azer Rzazade has made his brilliant debut at the Russian Bolshoi Theater.

He performed as Alfredo Germont in Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" opera, Trend Life reported.

The director of the play is Francesca Zambello. Opera singers Irina Dolzhenko, Maria Gavrilova, Vasily Ladyuk, Ivan Maksimeiko, Alexander Naumenko, Nikolai Kazansky, Alexander Borodin, Stanislav Mostovoy and others also took part in the play conducted by Pavel Klinichev.

Azer Rzazade is a talented young opera singer. He is the first Azerbaijani to graduate from the famous Italian La Scala Theater Academy.

The opera singer was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre. He is a laureate of international competitions and participant of international festivals.

Rzazade has performed with many orchestras in Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkey, the UK, and the UAE.

"La Traviata" is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on "La dame aux Camelias" (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

It is one of the cornerstones of the operatic repertory. The score is littered with fantastic tunes that are now wildly famous, but beyond that it is the coherence of the whole piece that makes it a masterpiece. The taut plot and vivid characters paired with Verdi’s perfectly attuned music tend to result in few dry eyes by the end of the third act.

---

