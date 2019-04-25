By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani singer Aysel Mammadova (AISEL) will represent the country at New Wave 2019 International Contest of Young Pop Singers to be held on August 24-29.

The participants were selected after two days of auditions featuring hundreds of singers from countries across the globe, Trend Life reported.

The twelve finalists were selected by a jury formed of music experts including general producer of the contest Igor Krutoy and Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov.

Aysel Mammadova, known under her stage name AISEL, is a pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger. Between 1995 and 2006, she studied at the Bulbul School of Music. At the age of 16, Aysel entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, classic piano department.

Her debut single "So Magical" was released in 2013, followed by "You are in me" in 2014. The singer’s repertoire includes such self-written works as "Gravity", "9 Moons Of Saturn", "Dream On" and other songs.

Her vast experience in jazz festivals reaches far across the Azerbaijani borders. The singer has participated in music events held in Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Italy.

She has also performed at festivals such as the Caspian Jazz & Blues Festival (2002), the Baku International Jazz Festival (2005/2006), the MuzEnergo Festival of Music Improvisation (2007), Montreux Jazz Festival (2009), and the Caucasus Jazz Festival (2012).

Aysel represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the sing "X My Heart". The song was written by the famous Greek composer and producer Dimitris Kontopoulos and Swedish songwriter Sandra Bjurman.

For many years, the New Wave International Contest of Young Pop Singers has been a major event on the cultural scene of Russia, in neighboring countries and beyond. New Wave was first held in 2002 in Jurmala, Latvia. The contest, which is held over three days, is open to singers aged between 16 and 35.

