By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert of Russian songwriter Maxim Fadeev was held at the Baku Congress Center on February 16.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMİN) and ex-soloist of "Serebro" girls band Olga Seryabkina (Molly) became special guests at the solo concert of the Russian songwriter.

For the first time in 25 years, Maxim Fadeev gave a solo concert at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow. His second concert was held in Baku, Trend Life reported.

Marvelous evening at the Baku Convention Center was held at the full house.

As you know, after the injury, Maxim Fadeev lost his hearing. Doctors have forbidden him from singing and listening to loud sounds, but the love of music prevailed over the illness. For his concert, the songwriter brought special hearing equipment.

"I am now practicing living in a new way, singing for you on instruments. It’s just that each concert has to be prepared as if it is a "hadron collider". I sing with my eyes and soul. I can't hear you, but I see your reaction. And I am very happy and pleased!," said Fadeev.

The evening featured hits and new compositions, including such hits as "Dancing on the Glasses", "Run on the Sky", " We Are Together" and other songs.

At the end of the concert, music lovers an incredible duet appeared on the stage.

Emin Agalarov and Maxim Fadeev performed a new song written by the Russian songwriter.

Beautiful song and music video "My Azerbaijan" was presented to the audience.

Maxim Fadeev said that he loved Azerbaijan very much.

"Azerbaijan is the homeland of my best friend Emin, whom I value and respect. And that means my second homeland. When my friend Emin asked me to write this song and perform a duet - I was happy to do it with him. The song "My Azerbaijan!" is special for me. And, of course, when Emin invited me to perform in Baku, I gladly accepted this offer. For me it is a great honor. This is a city of my friends. This is a city of really hospitable people," said Fadeev

Emin Agalarov also said that Maxim Fadeev received a high award from the Ministry of Culture for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The bright and long-awaited concert left unforgettable emotions to all the guests of the show.

