A joint concert of Azerbaijani and Belarusian artists was held at the International Mugham Center.

Young talents won the audience by their brilliant performance and caused a storm of applause.

The event was held within the framework of the Youth Days of Belarus in Azerbaijan in accordance with the joint plan of activities of the Azebaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education of Belarus in the field of state youth policy in 2018-2019.

The project aims at expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of youth policy.

A round table on the theme "Prospects for development and cooperation of Azerbaijan and Belarus in the field of youth policy" was also held as part of the event.

The event was attended by employees of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus and representatives of creative youth from non-governmental organizations.

Over the past years, cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus has significantly increased.

The most active interaction was established between the theater groups of the two countries.

In 2011, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. Every year dozens of stage masters, conductors, and leading ballet dancers of the two countries successfully perform in both countries.

Relations between filmmakers of the two countries are developing fruitfully. In 2014, the premiere of the joint full-length film "Babu", filmed by the Belarusian film company with the participation of Belarusian and Azerbaijani actors, took place in Baku.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus Friendship and Cooperation Society plays a significant role in the development of bilateral humanitarian ties. Its members are prominent representatives of science, culture, art, education and business circles of Azerbaijan.

