By Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijan State Musical Theater will perform three plays within the framework of the 10th International Music Festival dedicated to great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The theater's press service said that this time the art center will participate in a prestigious event with the performances of “If not this, then that” (O olmasin, bu olsun), “The Cloth Peddler” (Arshin Mal Alan) and “Nuri-dida Jeyhun” which talks about the life of the Hacibeyli’s family.

The director of the theater, Aligismat Lalayev stated that Uzeyir Hajibeyli is one of the biggest figures that Azerbaijan has given to humanity.

"The prominent composer is the founder of contemporary Azerbaijani professional musical art and national opera, which he is distinguished by the innovation in the history of Muslim East. His works are considered as pearls of world music," he said. "At present, our staff is specially prepared for the 10th International Music Festival dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibeyli. We will perform with three spectacles within the framework of festival events. September 20 is the opening day of the 109th season of our theater."

The theatre will open its curtain with the performance of “If not this, then that” (O olmasin, bu olsun).

The audience will see the People's Artist Afag Bashirqizi ( Sanam) and Honorable Artist Shovgi Huseynov (Mashadi Ibad) in the stage.

The operetta “The Cloth Peddler” (Arshin mal alan) will take place on September 22 at 7 pm. The next day, at 7 pm, the theater will meet the performers with the spectacle Nuri-Dida Jeyhun (Ali Amirli).

