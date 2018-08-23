By Naila Huseynli

The remains of human skeletons and mixed materials were discovered at a depth of 40 centimeters during the excavations at Nargizava necropolis.

Moreover, starting from the depth of 80 centimeters, well preserved skeletons and pottery products, as well as metal goods and decorative items were found in the graveyard. Totally, 28 graves have been recorded so far and several skeletons were found in some graves. It should be noted that the tombs of the Nargizava monument are characterized by a gradual burial.

In July, Nargizava expedition group led by member of Azerbaijan's National Scientific Academy (ANAS) Vali Aliyev, started archaeological excavations at the site near the house of local resident Sahib Mirzaliyev, Agsu region.

The condition of the skeletons in the graves is dense and weak, the heads of the skeletons are mostly directed towards north-west and the faces - towards south-east. Nargizava type pottery container with four handle and cooking utensils were placed on the head and feet sides of the skeleton.

All containers were painted with a red dye powder which is typical for Hellenistic period. Flint stones with different colors around the skeletons were also discovered. In addition, iron daggers, knives, arrowheads and spearheads are among the findings. Traces of fire were encountered on the most skeletons.

Anthropologist Vusal Hasanov says that traces of the disease were observed on some of the skeletons. The expansion and deepening of the excavation will reveal the relationships between each other.

Bronze belt headers discovered in the excavation are distinguished by its artistic beauty. Such belt buckle and belt headers with human and animal features are typical for Nargizava's monument, noted Hasanov.

During the excavation, one Parthian coin was also found from the tomb No. 9. Rabbit-shaped brooch covered with gold, pair of gold earrings, pearl decorative items were found on the female grave No. 10. Moreover, the male skeleton with an iron spear was found on the lower part of the female skeleton in the same chamber.

During the excavations, the work to reveal the human settlement in 20 square meters area on the edge of the Yasamal ravine was carried out.

The work is still continuing in the necropolis, as well as in the human settlement.

Vusal Hasanov mentioned that it is definitely necessary to involve a group of archaeologists of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of ANAS in order to complete the excavation.

The monument itself belongs to the historical and cultural heritage of the ancient Caucasian Albania.

Nargizava was discovered in 1998 by a student of the Azerbaijan Pedagogical University Fariz Khalili. During the construction of the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water canal in 2006, 25 pitchers were found belonging to the necropolis. In 2008-2010, archaeologists Shirzad Ahmadov and Akif Guliyev conducted exploratory excavations on the territory.

The present excavations, begun by Veliyev, will allow discover the ancient settlement on the territory of the necropolis. They will provide material for a deeper study of the history of ancient Caucasian Albania. Thus, further study will shed light on many aspects of the ancient past of Azerbaijan.

Note that a great help in the study of Nargizava is provided by a native of the village of Kegeli, Ph.D. in History, head of the Public Association MIRAS Fariz Khalili.

