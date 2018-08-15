By Laman Ismayilova

"From regions to regions", a festival aiming to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, came to an end.

The last event in the framework of the festival was organized in country's Tovuz region.

The art festival, held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Tovuz, aroused great public interest. The festival provides an opportunity for foreign guests to visually familiarize themselves with the cultural life of Azerbaijan.

Fifteen regional cultural administrations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism installed tents, where samples of folk art, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions, works of art, souvenirs, handicrafts were presented.

The art festival has been already held in Masalli, Lankaran, Salyan, Sabirabad, Goychay,Mingachevir, Goygol, Naftalan, Oguz, Ismayilli, Gusar, Sumgayit, Horadiz (Fuzuli region) and Guzanli ( Agdam region).

In 2015 and 2016, another art project "From regions to the capital" was held in Baku.

A series of event dedicated to Khachmaz, Masalli, Gabala, Guba, Sheki, Gadabay, Ismayilli, Shamkir and other regions were held in the capital to showcase rich cultural heritage of these regions.

Azerbaijan amazes its visitors with its diverse and incredible tourist destinations, majestic mountains, thick forests and fairylike lakes. The vast and diverse territory endows the country with some of the most beautiful natural scenery on earth.

One of such magnificent places is Tovuz, which is located in the western part of Azerbaijan on the border with Georgia and Armenia.

Here, the diversity of nature and warm and cheerful atmosphere will make you want to stroll through region and discover all its riches.

Tovuz is also home to one of the main and ancient Alban settlements. The Alban temple, dating to the fifth century, and several other preserved structures once served as shelters for dervishes who led ascetic lifestyles.

The region has very favorable conditions for wine growing. The history of wine production in Tovuz dates back to the 7th century and according to archaeological findings, which included vessels for wine storage and remains of tartaric acid, winemaking was common in the Tovuz and Ganja region during the early stages of social development.

