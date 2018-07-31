By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani pianist Riad Mammadov performed together with the member of "MusicAeterna" orchestra Georgy Mansurov at ElectroJazz Festival in Moscow.

A one-day music festival featured free jazz - music without notes and without rehearsals.

There is only one rule-freedom of musical expression. Saxophone, vocals, keyboards, percussion - quite familiar jazz set. But in the end, it turned out to be an avant-garde improvisation.

In an interview with Tvkultur, the head of the jazz project Vera Romanova shared her thoughts about the festival.

"Musicians simply opens and speaks with the help of an individual stream: it's music without rhythms, without tonalities, this music is just on intuition.In fact, free jazz is a unique and modern music genre, but the paradox is that it returns us to the origins of jazz itself," she said.

Famous musicians Kirill Shirokov, Dmitry Khramtsov, Alexander Serenko, Vitaly Terekhovsky, Irina Latortseva and others also performed at the concert.

The musicians were greeted with a storm of applause.

