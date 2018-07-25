By Laman Ismayilova

This summer the Mil-Karabakh expedition of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography continues its archeological researches in Galatepe, an ancient and medieval urban settlement. The research aims to study the ancient city.

Leading researcher at the Institute, head of the Milato-Karabakh expedition's Galatepe group, Tavakkul Aliyev, said that research has been carried out in Garabagh-town of Galata, located on the right bank of the Gargarchay-Agjabadi regions in 2008.

A cultural layer of 0.9-2.0 meters in the squares D2 and D3 of the excavation area II has been already studied this summer.

Although glazed grain fragments were discovered in the upper layer, it was found that the layer is dated back to the early Middle Ages.

In particular, change in ceramics was observed from the depth of 1.3 meters.

Red ceramic dishes, black and gray ceramic specimens were found there.

Among the finds were a part of the burner unit, a black glass bottles, a bronze rosette, etc.

A round mechanism with a diameter of 0.7 as well as baked bricks in the form of a square were discovered at the depth of 1.7 meters. They are decorated with patterns.

Archaeological group, along with conducting researches in Galatia, also checked the condition of monuments in surrounding areas. Bala (Kyamamaddinli village) and Great (Tazakend) Toragay hills, Kurtlu hill (Shahseven village) and Gargarchay were examined. The observations were made on multi-storey Chardikli hills (Ashagi Jamilli village) in the Beylagan region and preliminary information on Sultanbud monuments (Bahar settlement) was collected.

Aliyev said that these monuments were not subjected to any devastation, and regretted that the monuments were erected.

“At the 150m north-west coast of Kamiltaj, ancient cemetery related to the last Bronze Age and early Iron Age were discovered. Located at a depth of 1.4-2.0 meters, the graves are covered with limestone boards. Residents living in the surrounding area collected black-polished, embroidered pottery, bronze, white pastry and ornaments. The resident of Guramaddinli village presented us with some findings,” he said.

“We took the description and photos of those artifacts and handed them to Agjabadi Regional History Museum. There is a need for a comprehensive study of the gravestone monument, which is dedicated to investigating the Mil-Garabagh era. It would be advisable to carry out researches in the nearest future,” Aliyev added.

