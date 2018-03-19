By Laman Ismayilova

Famous designer and Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova has presented unique Uzbek silks in Tashkent.

She visited Uzbekistan State Museum of Applied Art and the Uzbekistan History Museum, Trend Life reported.

Azerbaijani designer got acquainted with the expositions, and presented stunning silk dresses.

At the meeting with museum directors Abbasjon Mirzarakhimov and Jannat Ismayilova, cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were highly appreciated.

Fakhriya Khalafova noted that she was visiting Uzbekistan for the first time. She expressed sincere gratitude for cordiality and warm welcome. The designer told that she was always interested in Uzbek fabrics, ornaments and silk.

Fakhriya Khalafova expressed her admiration for the ancient culture and art of Uzbekistan.

National designer created a new collection of unique Uzbek for the third Miss Union Fashion 2018.

As part of the project, Fakhriya Khalafova visited the city of Samarkand, in order to get acquainted with the sights and photo shoots in the silk dresses, created specially for the contest.

"The dresses go perfectly with the historical atmosphere of Samarkand: the brilliance, ethnicity and liveliness of the national Uzbek fabrics conquered and inspired the designers of clothing and interior not only of Uzbekistan but also the world," said designer.

"Khan-atlas, adras, suzane, bakhmal, ikat have won hearts and settled in the wardrobes of not only Uzbek women of fashion, but also the world's fashionistas. Traditional Uzbek fabrics made with the using of ikat technology have gain the most popularity in fashion industry. The word ikat came from Indonesia. It comes from the verb mengikat, which means - to bind, to encircle. Traditional Ikat is the most complicated and performed manually. Fabrics made with the use of ikat technique are very different and perfectly suit both for tailoring and for decoration of accessories, " she added.

Miss Union Fashion is held under the motto "Beauty will save the world". The main goal of the project to familiarize with the culture, traditions and tourism of Uzbekistan and the countries participating in the project. It also aims at strengthening friendship between countries and development of fashion industry.

The competition will be held on March 20.

The jury will evaluate the participants according to the following indicators: the external image, the representation of the national culture and intellectual abilities. A cultural and excursion program will be organized for the guests on the sights of Tashkent and Samarkand. The founder of the contest is Gulnara Mukhammadova (Uzbekistan).

The international contest will be held with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan and the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent.

