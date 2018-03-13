By Laman Ismayilova

Art installation by famous German artist Mischa Kuball was presented in Baku on March 10.

A minimalist installation “Space-Speech-Speed” delighted a huge number of art lovers.

The idea to make “Space-Speech-Speed” in Kapellhaus came to German artist while he was visiting Baku in December upon invitation of Goethe-Zentrum Baku, the local branch of international cultural organization – Goethe-Institut.

The work was first shown in 1999 at a power plant in Toronto, Canada. At present, the installation is part of the permanent exposition of the Center for International Light Art in Unna, Germany.

Representatives of various embassies, prominent cultural and public figures, foreign guests and art lovers enjoyed stunned work by German artist.

The presentation was attended by German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab, Head of Goethe-Zentrum Baku Alfons Hug and the exhibition curator Asli Samadova, Day.Az reported.

Three disco balls reflect the light through the room and onto the walls. Their movement created a sense of flight in outer space.

German artist works extensively with light that he describes as an effective tool to operate in the urban structure. The artist’s interventions enchant the space by equally powerful use of light and darkness that highlight previously unnoticeable details, convert ordinary into unordinary and transform the space unrecognizably.

By the way, an artist talk with Mischa Kuball was also organized as part of the event.

Further, DJ Hazi played fascinating music that harmoniously blends with installation.

In an interview with Day.Az, Mischa Kuball said that he always creates a space where other creative people can demonstrate their art.

“There is no competition and ego in art. I'm selfish only when I run a marathon (laughs). Many dancers, musicians and artists performed at the platforms of my installations,” said the German artist.

“Through numerous collaborations with musicians, I create a symbiosis between my installations and sound. At the moment, one of my most interesting projects “res.o.nant” is taking place in the Jewish Museum in Berlin. Along with specially created musical compositions, the project uses sixty-second musical works, presented to me from around the world. This is the answer of the musicians to the open competition I announced. As a result, light and music move freely in a carefully controlled and protected museum building. I invite to participate those who understand my installation," said artist.

“Here in Baku the exhibition curator Asli Samadova presented to me several performers and music groups among whom I chose those whose works are close to mine. As a result, there is an exchange in the exhibition space between light and sound. But this will last only a few hours during the performance of musicians.

In addition to the performance of DJ Hazi, two more special musical events are also planned.

DJ Togrul will surprise art lovers on March 17, at 20:00. World famous music band Dihaj, will perform on March 24, at 20:00.

All the rest of the time the exhibition is accompanied by silence. For one month the main hall of Kapellhaus will be transformed into magnificent light installation that calls for relaxation.

The exhibition will last until April 8.

Work hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 14:00 to 20:00. The exhibition will be closed on March 21. Admission is free.

Mischa Kuball, conceptual artist, has been working in the public and institutional sphere since 1977.

Since 2007 he has been a Professor for public art at the Academy of Media Arts, Cologne, and associate professor for media art at Hochschule für Gestaltung/ZKM, Karlsruhe. Since 2015 he has been a member of the North Rhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Humanities and the Arts, Duesseldorf. In 2016 he was honoured with the German Light Award.

Less is more and minimalism is eloquently strong in Mischa Kuball’s works. Throughout his 40 years artistic practice Mischa Kuball’s has focused on giving a platform and creating opportunity to many to express themselves through the means of his art.

