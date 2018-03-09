By Laman Ismayilova

As the saying goes, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. Women are beautiful by default. Every woman is beautiful in unique way.

Graceful women can be found all over the world. They have their own kind of beauty.

Azerbaijani women are famous for their pretty faces and incredible charm.

These beautiful ladies can lure you not only with physical attractiveness, but also adventurous spirit and compassion.

The mother of the 33-year-old Bianca Balti, which is one of the highest paid models in the world and the face of Dolce & Gabbana, - Maryam Bikya Marzani – is ethnic Azerbaijani. There is the blood of her Italian father and her Azerbaijan mother flowing in her veins.

The beauty was born on March 19, 1984 in the city of Lodi, Italy.

With her gorgeous blue eyes, golden suntan and lush lips, she is one of the most beautiful women in the fashion world.

She steps on the catwalk for the first time in 2004, when she participates in the fashion weeks in Milano and Paris for Miu Miu, Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana and other famous brands.

The model has appeared on the covers of many fashion magazines, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, W, Cosmopolitan as well as Marie Claire. In 2005 she had the honor to walk the Victoria Secret fashion show with fashion legends as Gisele Bundchen, Naomi Campbell and Adriana Lima.

In 2007 she became mother for the first time, but motherhood did not stop her career.

Bianca Balti signed a contract with l’Oreal Paris as a brand ambassador, a dream of hers since childhood in 2011. Two years later she got the chance to work with the great Mario Testino as the face of Light Blue, the most successful Dolce&Gabbana perfume, that she wore since she was a teenager.

By the way, the model considers her mom the standard of beauty: "Certainly, this is my mom ! She's still beautiful. It is an inherent natural sophistication,” she says.

Speaking to Vogue.com about her aesthetic, the fashion muse said: I've always been a simple person, but everything got more simple after becoming a mom."

World-famous model, whose daily makeup routine consists of just a dab of lightweight foundation and a brush of the eyebrows, believes having beautiful skin and a strong eyebrow is the key to distract from not wearing a full face of make-up.

Her preference of natural beauty has stemmed from her mother Maryam Marzani who "never" wore cosmetic products, except for a slick of red lipstick, which she only wore on rare occasions.

“My mom never used to put makeup on,” she says. “But one day, when I was a kid, she had a red lip, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, you look so amazing!’ She said: ‘But if I wore it all the time, you would not have noticed.”

It’s a lesson that model took to heart.



It is noteworthy that Bianca has photos with her mother. The supermodel with her daughter Matilda and her mother was shot for a charity project of world famous L'Oreal – Defeat Breast Cancer!

As far as her daily diet, she said that she eats oatmeal with berries and nuts for breakfast, salad with salmon and veggies for lunch, and a vegetable soup for dinner, hollywoodlife.com reported. When she cheat, it’s chocolate, chicken nuggets, and pizza.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

