February 26 marks the 26th anniversary of bloody tragedy, which went down in history of mankind in the 20th century as the Khojaly Genocide.

Genocide, which was committed by the Armenians in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly in the late 20th century, is considered one of the gravest crimes against humanity.

Some 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children.

The Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum hosted the event timed the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Addressing the event, the director of the museum, the chairman of ICOM Azerbaijan, the doctor of philosophy in art criticism Shirin Melikova said that the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenians is tantamount to such terrible tragedies of the 20th century as Khatyn masscacre, atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"This genocide, committed with unprecedented cruelty, led to the mass extermination of hundreds of civilians in Khojaly. The Armenian occupiers not only occupied our lands but also usurp samples of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and represent them on the international arena as their own. However, this cunning policy is prevented today. Thanks to the activities of our state, the rich culture of our country is widely propagandized. A great work is being done in this area, our national and cultural heritage and material wealth are protected," said Melikova.

She also spoke about the activity of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and adding that the museum displays a carpet "Bahchadagullar", which was taken by Armenians in Karabakh. The caret was exported abroad and presented at auction as "Armenian carpet". After a long time it returned to Azerbaijan.

The museum director stressed that during the large-scale events held within the framework of the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly" led by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva a number of world parliaments, as well as the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) recognized the Khojaly tragedy as a crime against humanity.

The director of Shusha branch of the museum Alisaf Nuriyev, the head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region and executive power of Shusha Bayram Safarov, Deputy Head of Khojaly Executive Power Vahid Aliyev and Doctor of Arts Kubra Aliyeva said that Khojaly tragedy will remain forever in the memory of Azerbaijani people and Karabakh will be liberated from Armenian invaders.

Associate professor of the State Academy of Arts Samir Sadigov made a report on "Destroyed cultural heritage", while the head of Artists Union of Azerbaijan Aydin Radzhabov presented report "Khojaly genocide in works of art".

Then, a carpet of Aydin Radjabov "Mother's cry" woven by Karabakh carpet-weavers in the Agdam Association of Carpet Weaving by the order of Khojaly Executive Power.

At the end of the event, associate professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anar Shushali and soloist of the Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Taleh Yakhyayev performed patriotic songs accompanied by the State String Quartet of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic.

