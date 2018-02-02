By Laman Ismayilova

The third Voice of Youth Festival opened in the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectator on February 2.

The event is organized within the State Program "Azerbaijani Youth in 2017-2021", approved by the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev.

The festival aims to find talented young people and support their creative activities.

The National Youth Day takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held on February 2, 1996 in Azerbaijan.

February 2 was declared the National Youth Day in Azerbaijan in 1997, according to a decree signed by the National Leader, the late President Heydar Aliyev.

Every year, on the occasion of the Azerbaijani Youth Day widely celebrated in the country.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, chairman of the State Agency for the provision of services to citizens and social innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, public figures, representatives of culture and art got acquainted with the exhibition of handicrafts in the theater. The exposition includes paintings, various samples of arts and crafts in such areas as artistic embroidery, jewelry, ceramics, knitting, artistic woodcarving, and beadwork, etc.

In their speech, Garayev and Karimov stressed that Voice of Youth Festival has become a traditional. It is held for the third year. The festival also covers country's regions.

This year, together with ASAN Volunteers, the festival will be held in Baku, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shamkir, Gedabey, Guba and Masalli regions. Theatrical performances will be demonstrated, exhibitions, presentations, competitions and other events will be organized as part of the celebration.

It was noted that the volunteer movement is widely developed in the country, representatives of youth actively participate in events held in various spheres.

Further, representatives of youth were awarded diplomas of the Ministry for successful work in 2017 in various areas.

The event continued with a fascinating concert with participation of young talents. They brilliantly performed the works of national and foreign composers.

The third Voice of Youth Festival will run until February 6.

