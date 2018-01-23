By Laman Ismayilova

Registration for the beauty contest "Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan - 2018" has already started.

Participants will be selected according to international standards. According to the rules, some 20 men and women, aged between 16-27 will be selected to the semi-final.

Models' height requirements remain at a minimum of 1.70cm (women) and 1.80 cm (men). All participants should meet modeling requirements.

The project will be implemented within six months.

The runway shows, awareness-raising campaigns at promoting national values will be organized as part of the event.

Contestants should fill out the form on www.missmistergrand.az and attach a photo.

The registration is open until January 28.

