By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of talented artist Vusal Iskandar will open in Baku soon.

Entitled “Not My Fate”, the exposition will take place in YARAT Contemporary Art Space on January 25.

Vusal Isgender, contest winner of the exhibition “Bring Your Art” (2017), explores difficult life situations of women in Azerbaijan in his solo exhibition. The artist aims to raise awareness of social discrimination that women are faced with when not fulfilling expectations connected to stereotyped role models. His works deal with psychological impacts, frustrations and apparently hopeless conflicted situations that they are pushed into. “Not My Fate”, however, is not meant to be an accusation but wants both, to reflect our way of thinking and encourage to break out from common structures accepting different ways of life choice.

The installation "Is there something?" consists of a room with mirrors and writings on the wall connected to infertility. By reflecting the visitor in mirrors the artist passes the question of human reproduction to each person entering the room. It criticizes to reduce female value of having children showing how much personal and social acceptance as well as happiness depends on fulfilling this expectation.

The candle sculpture "Tree with black leaves" approaches the particular life situation of widows, who often suffer from discrimination resulting in poverty, marginalization and exposure to violence. The burning candle symbolizes on one hand humiliations of these women on the other hand hope to “grow out” of the appalling conditions.

The installation "Never give up on you!" consists of ropes coming from the ceiling and apparently dropping with black color the word “Mentality” on the floor. The work investigates in restrictions that are women faced due to rigid social structures.

The room entitled "Be my first!" creates the atmosphere of entering inside a bride’s dress. The walls of the rooms are covered with white atlas textile, while curtain fabric is trapped between the window doors. The artist plays with the meaning of the word “pərdə” that describes both a type of curtain and hymen questioning myths related to virginity.

Vusal İskandar was born in Baku in 1996. In 2008-2011, he studied at the "Gunash" drawing studio with a focus in "Fine Arts". The artist continued his studies at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts in Graphic Design in 2013-2017. He uses painting, graphics and sculpture techniques in his work. His works were showcased at several local exhibitions. He is a member of the Union of Young Artists of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan.

The event starts at 19:00.The exhibition will last until February 11. Admission is free.

Working hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12 pm – 8pm

Address: ARTIM Project Space Old City (Icherisheher) Boyuk Gala Street 30, 001A

ARTIM is directed at young Azerbaijani artists with an intention to support and encourage emergent talent to grow. The program has a designated exhibition space in Icheri Sheher that was conceived as a platform for experimenting and professionally showcasing art. Artworks resulting from the program are exhibited at the ARTIM Project Space, Baku.

