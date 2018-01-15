By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Faig Ahmad will hold a meeting-lecture with fans of his art on January 17.

The event is timed to artist's exhibition in German-Azerbaijan Cultural Society "Kapellhaus", Day. Az reported.

The head of the Goethe-Zentrum Baku Alfons Hug and the curator of the exhibition Asli Samadova will take part in the event. The meeting will discuss art and sources of inspiration.

Faig Ahmad will talk about his installation "10(-35)", presented in German-Azerbaijan Cultural Society "Kapellhaus" as part Silk Road Music Festival on December 13, 2017.

The large-scale carpet installation of Faig Ahmad "10 (-35)" is one of the most massive artworks by the artist and the largest shown to public in Baku. Stretching for more than 15 meters, it refers to the theme of the origin of carpet weaving.

Usually seen only as fringes in carpet and otherwise covered with knots, the warps become the central part of Ahmad’s work.

Distribution of tension in this artwork is as important as in traditional carpet making process: if made unequally this will cause irrevocable deformation of a carpet once it is cut off the loom. In installation the tension allows the whole construction to stay stable.

The weavers transcribed Faig Ahmad’s subconscious creation inspired by his reading about Planck length (the smallest possible length that equals to 1.616229(38)×10−35 meters calculated using three fundamental constants) into geometric patters of a carpet.

The artist said that installation ‘concentrates human power and energy of everyone involved in its formation’.

A meeting with Faig Ahmad, is the first of a series of "Dialogues" with artists whose exhibitions and projects are supported by Goethe-Zentrum Baku, a branch of the Goethe Institute.

The organization's activities are aimed at popularizing the German language abroad and expanding international cooperation in the field of culture.

The exhibition will last until January 31 and is open for visits from 15:00 to 20:00 every day, except on Sundays and public holidays.

Azerbaijan's famous artist Faig Ahmad conceptualized carpets, expanding traditional carpet weaving with new meaning. However, despite innovative forms and artistic solutions, his work creation process is quite traditional: for centuries, little has changed in the creation of hand-made carpets.

A sculptor by education Faig Ahmad refers to carpets as two-dimensional (2D) sculptures.

Artist who made use of digital technology distorts and rearranges the traditional eastern carpet patterns and creates contemporary art pieces. He also experiments with complex multidimensional fluid forms, challenging the weaving technologies and the imagination of spectators.

He has exhibited at prestigious fairs and museums, including the Venice Biennale and the National Center of Contemporary Art in Moscow.

