Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev will give a concert in St. James Church in London on January 15.

The cellist will perform works of such world famous composers as Felix Mendelssohn and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Jamal Aliyev will perform together with Eunsley Park (violin) and Daniel Evans (piano) at the concert.

Eunsley Park is a rising British/South Korean violinist based in London.

Eunsley has performed as soloist in prestigious venues throughout the UK including: the Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Southbank - Purcell Room, Cadogan Hall, St John's Smith Square, St. James Piccadilly, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Swiss Embassy, Wyastone Concert Hall, Steinway Hall, West Road Concert Hall, and the House of Lords.

She has also performed as soloist and chamber musician in international venues such as: the Philharmonic Hall of Warsaw, Rachmaninov Hall (Moscow), Konserthuset (Stockholm), Palacio de Festivales (Cantabria), Orford Arts Centre (Canada), Mozarteum (Salzburg), Polish Radio Lutoslawski Concert Hall, the Council of Europe (Strasbourg), Goldensaal (Schwerin).

Since making his debut with Bach’s F minor concerto at the age of 10, Daniel Evans has gone on to perform concertos by Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt in venues in London, Wells, Bath and Bristol. He has worked with orchestras such as the Raanana Symphonette Orchestra, Aurora Orchestra, Hebrides Ensemble and Wells Cathedral School Orchestra.

He has also performed Solo Recitals in Britain, Germany, Spain, China, Korea, USA, and performed in venues such as the Cadogan Hall, Milton Court Concert Hall, Colston Hall, Xinghai Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, Aaron Copland Theatre,etc.

Jamal Aliyev participated in a number of international festivals in Turkey, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, China and other countries.

The 24-year-old cellist is the winner of the third Arts Club – Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award.

The musician performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV on many occasions, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall.

He has recorded his debut CD with the Champs Hill label and has been performing as a solo cellist and a chamber musician in prestigious major venues around the World.

