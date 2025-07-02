Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation strengthens African partnerships with new MOUs at AFEX 2025 [PHOTOS]

2 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation (AFAZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the EU–Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) and the Afro–Brazilian Chamber of Commerce as part of the AFEX 2025 – Türkiye–Africa Business Forum held in Istanbul on June 25–26, Azernews reports.

The agreements are aimed at expanding AFAZ’s engagement across the African market, leveraging the extensive experience and institutional networks of its new partners. Both organizations have already begun supporting AFAZ initiatives.

AFAZ’s leadership held a series of productive meetings during the forum with government officials, ambassadors, chamber of commerce leaders, and African entrepreneurs. Talks centered on advancing cooperation between African nations and Azerbaijan in key sectors such as trade, logistics, agriculture, education, and technology.

Rena Gafarova, founder of Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation, delivered a keynote speech at the “Partnership for Sustainable Development” panel. She highlighted Azerbaijan’s economic strengths, its strategic approach to fostering cooperation with Africa, and the quality and competitiveness of Azerbaijani products. Gafarova also introduced international partners to state institutions including KOBIA, the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs’ Confederation, AZPROMO, and ASAN Service — all recognized for their innovative, transparent, and accessible services.

Her remarks underscored Azerbaijan’s expanding support programs for African engagement and called attention to the untapped potential for collaboration in sustainable development and innovation.

Three Azerbaijani companies representing the tobacco, furniture, and food sectors joined the event, marking their first step into the African market. AFEX 2025 provided these enterprises with a critical entry platform to explore partnerships and establish business ties on the continent.

As part of its outreach strategy, AFAZ also presented special gift packages to event participants. These included materials promoting Azerbaijan’s export capabilities and historical insights into Western Azerbaijan. The initiative drew significant interest and was seen as a meaningful cultural and economic bridge.

AFAZ announced plans to organize a similar international event in Baku later this year, aiming to boost economic engagement with African countries and elevate Azerbaijan’s position in the global trade system.

AFEX 2025 continues to serve as a key platform for enhancing Türkiye–Africa ties and promoting new investment opportunities.