Business loans to trade enterprises slightly decline in Azerbaijan

31 May 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The total volume of business loans extended by banks to trade enterprises in Azerbaijan amounted to 4.211 billion manat by the end of April 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

