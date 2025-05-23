ASCO's Teymur Ahmadov dry cargo vessel undergoes major overhaul

23 May 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The “Teymur Ahmadov” dry cargo vessel, owned by ASCO – a company under AZCON Holding – has undergone comprehensive repairs, Azernews reports.

According to AZCON Holding, the overhaul was carried out at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard. During the repair period, the vessel’s main and auxiliary engines, machinery, pumps in the engine room, air compressors, coolers, and separators were overhauled and calibrated.

In addition, pipelines on the main deck and in the engine room were replaced. Extensive welding, automation, and electrical installation work were performed on the ship’s hull.

Both the underwater and above-water sections of the vessel, along with the main deck, superstructure, engine room, and cargo hold covers, were cleaned and repainted.

Crew living quarters, service rooms, and sanitary facilities also underwent significant refurbishment.

All communication and electro-radio navigation equipment aboard the vessel was repaired, and faulty spare parts were replaced with new ones. A new, modern “Inmarsat-C” satellite communication terminal was installed, along with medium- and short-wave radio stations, fixed ultra-short-wave radio stations, an electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS), a radar station, magnetic compass, and command broadcast system.

Upon completion of the work, the vessel was taken out to sea for trials. Following successful testing, the vessel was returned to active service.

The “Teymur Ahmadov” measures 118.7 meters in length, 13.4 meters in width, and has a cargo capacity of 3,100 tons.