Azernews.Az

Thursday May 1 2025

UK remains top foreign investor in Azerbaijan, as bilateral economic ties deepen

1 May 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)
UK remains top foreign investor in Azerbaijan, as bilateral economic ties deepen
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The United Kingdom continues to be Azerbaijan’s largest foreign investor, with total investments exceeding $37 billion, according to Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in London, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more