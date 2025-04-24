Azernews.Az

Thursday April 24 2025

Azercosmos reveals amount earned in revenue from investment

24 April 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azercosmos reveals amount earned in revenue from investment
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Azercosmos has generated more than 650 million manats in revenue from an initial investment of 700 million manats.

