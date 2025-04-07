Azerbaijan’s visionary energy policy drives global co-op and regional connectivity

7 April 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev I AzerNEWS

After the modern Republic of Azerbaijan regained its independence at the end of the 20th century and was recognized by all world states, it has not only ensured the proper management and distribution of the natural resources belonging to the Azerbaijani people in a transparent manner, securing state interests, but also worked to meet the interests of all ambitious parties. During the early period of its independence, the policy of establishing democratic governance and state-building traditions based on multicultural values created a reliable foundation for the realization of the set goals.

In 1994, under the leadership and tireless efforts of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the signing of the Contract of the Century, which ensured the interests of all parties in the future development of the world and the region, has maintained its stability up to the present day. The implementation of the Contract of the Century has led to the recognition of the Azerbaijani state on the world stage, increased its influence, and turned it into a reliable partner. The oil contract, which is one of the key foundations of our independence, has become an important financial resource for the development of our economy and for the achievement of our victory in the Second Garabagh (Patriot) War, thus ensuring our sovereignty.

Since 2003, President Ilham Aliyev, by prioritizing energy policy within Azerbaijan's multi-vector foreign policy, has been using it as a key instrument in ensuring the country's territorial integrity, regional stability, and sustainable development. In the last 20 years, Azerbaijan has implemented numerous vital projects related to the East-West and North-South connectivity logistics corridors, and its dedication to energy policy based on new challenges in a time of changing global political architecture has significantly increased the interest of the European Union and EU member states in Azerbaijan.

Today, Azerbaijan, in addition to successfully managing oil contracts, has been able to increase the volume of gas production year by year. At the same time, the identification of alternative energy sources, which are one of the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution, and the enrichment of the green agenda are playing an important role as part of Azerbaijan's energy policy in the preparation and implementation of future projects.

In recent years, our country has achieved significant successes in delivering natural energy to global states. For instance, the Southern Caucasus Pipeline, TAP, and TANAP gas pipelines, which span more than 3,500 kilometers and involve over 20 countries and more than 40 international companies, have become indispensable arteries for the energy security of many countries. Azerbaijan has successfully managed to deliver the gas it produces to the European market.

Having proven itself as a reliable partner, Azerbaijan continues its success story in the Southern Gas Corridor project, particularly with the meetings held within the framework of the project in Baku. As President Ilham Aliyev noted during his speech on April 4, 2025, at the 11th meeting of the Ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council and the 3rd meeting of the Ministers in the Green Energy Consultative Council, held in Baku, "For many years, Azerbaijan has been a reliable partner, and will continue to be."

It should be noted that thanks to Azerbaijan's initiative, determination, and visionary policy, the Southern Gas Corridor project, which emerged in 2015, today plays an operational role in meeting Europe's gas needs and ensuring the energy security of the countries located there.

An important point is that this year's meeting, which involved 24 countries, 7 international financial institutions, and 42 energy companies, coincided with the beginning of the first Central Asia-European Union summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. With its resources available to ensure energy supply and security coordination, Azerbaijan, as the leading country of the South Caucasus, also has vast experience in assisting regional countries' integration with the EU. In this regard, Azerbaijan's cooperation with Central Asian countries, both bilaterally and within the framework of the Turkic Council, as well as the existing logistical infrastructure, will support the faster development of these countries' relations with the EU.

Thus, with Azerbaijan's coordination, the Southern Gas Corridor project, one of the largest infrastructure projects in Eurasia, not only expands the economic, cultural, and political connections of the people of the countries located along the corridor but also contributes to the stability of peace, security, and sustainability worldwide.

Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament