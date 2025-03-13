AzerEnergy and Masdar hold strategic meeting to strengthen collaboration

13 March 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting was held between Baba Rzayev, head of AzerEnergy OJSC, and a delegation led by Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer of Masdar, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the current status of their collaboration and explored future opportunities. The conversation focused on the operational Garadagh Solar Power Plant and the strategic implementation of the Mega Project.

It should be noted that the Garadagh Solar Power Plant is the first facility of its kind in our country, built with foreign investment. The official opening of the 230 MW solar plant took place on October 26, 2023. As a result, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant has become the largest solar energy facility in the Caspian region and the CIS. The plant was developed with a foreign investment of 262 million USD.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Masdar and AzerEnergy, with a shared focus on expanding renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan. The discussions reflected a commitment to advancing the country’s solar energy capacity, ensuring sustainable growth and paving the way for future energy initiatives.