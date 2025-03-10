Business delegation from Russia's Omsk region to visit Azerbaijan
A business delegation from Russia’s Omsk region will visit Azerbaijan in June this year, Azernews reports, citing Omsk media outlets.
The visit is scheduled for June 3-5 and is organized jointly by the Omsk City Administration, the Omsk Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK).
During the visit, meetings will be held at ASK, with discussions based on the business activities and interests of entrepreneurs from Omsk and Azerbaijan. The program also includes visits to large enterprises in Baku.
Additionally, the delegation will participate in the 30th anniversary of the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!