Azerbaijan recognized as global hub for Energy Dialogue by OPEC Secretary General
Azerbaijan has emerged as a global hub for constructive dialogue on energy issues.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Haitham al-Qais, the Secretary General of OPEC, in his welcoming letter to participants of the Baku Energy Forum.
“Azerbaijan, as a key player in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, has become a central hub for global energy discussions. This was evident at COP29 and will be reaffirmed at the 30th Baku Energy Forum, which holds a significant place in the region’s energy calendar,” al-Qais stated.
He also emphasized the forum’s importance as a vital platform for global dialogue and cooperation in the energy sector.
Baku Energy Week will take place from June 3-5 this year, with the Baku Energy Forum, the week’s main event, scheduled for June 4-5. The forum annually attracts key figures from the energy sector, international experts, investors, and business leaders.
