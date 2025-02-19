Baku’s average salary sees increase

19 February 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The average salary in Baku increased by 7.4% in 2024, reaching 1,255.5 manats for the period from January to November, Azernews reports, citing the Baku City Statistics Department.

In comparison, the average monthly salary across Azerbaijan for the same period rose by 8%, amounting to 996.8 manats.

This steady increase in salaries reflects the overall positive economic growth in Baku and Azerbaijan, which has been supported by strong performance in sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, and construction.

The country’s economy has also benefitted from a diversification strategy, reducing its reliance on oil exports while boosting non-oil sectors.

The rising income levels suggest continued improvements in living standards and the local economy.