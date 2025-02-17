Azerbaijan's cotton seed imports drop
In 2023, Azerbaijan imported 2,818 tons of cotton seeds worth 8.3 million US dollars. Most of the imported cotton seeds came from Turkiye, with 2,575 tons valued at 7.6 million US dollars. Cotton seeds were also imported from Uzbekistan (100 kilograms, 300 US dollars) and Israel (350 kilograms, 5,600 US dollars). During this period, Azerbaijan exported 68 tons of cotton seeds worth 12.1 thousand US dollars, primarily to Turkiye.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!