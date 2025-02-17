Azerbaijan's cotton seed imports drop

17 February 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, Azerbaijan imported 2,818 tons of cotton seeds worth 8.3 million US dollars. Most of the imported cotton seeds came from Turkiye, with 2,575 tons valued at 7.6 million US dollars. Cotton seeds were also imported from Uzbekistan (100 kilograms, 300 US dollars) and Israel (350 kilograms, 5,600 US dollars). During this period, Azerbaijan exported 68 tons of cotton seeds worth 12.1 thousand US dollars, primarily to Turkiye.

