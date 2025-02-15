Uzbekistan Airways to increase flights on Tashkent-Baku-Dashkan route

15 February 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan Airways will expand its flight schedule on the Tashkent-Baku-Dashkan route starting in April, increasing the number of weekly flights from three to four, Azernews reports.

Currently, the airline operates flights on this route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. With the planned expansion, passengers will have an additional travel option each week.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) continues to operate regular flights from Baku to Tashkent and Samarkand. Flights to Tashkent run five times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays—while Samarkand flights are scheduled twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.