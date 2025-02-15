Azerbaijan discusses energy security and COP29 outcomes at Munich Security Conference

15 February 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s energy security, resilience, and the outcomes of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were key topics of discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the COP29 official account on the "X" social network reported that Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29 and President Ilham Aliyev's representative on climate issues, met with German energy company Uniper.

During the meeting, Babayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships in the energy sector and ensuring sustainable development. He also stressed the importance of cooperation for the successful implementation of COP29 results, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role in global climate initiatives.