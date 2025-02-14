Small Hydroelectric Power Station in Lachin generates 17.5 GWh of electricity annually

14 February 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The revival of the liberated territories and their integration into Azerbaijan is ongoing, Azernews reports.

As is known, Azerbaijan has an ambitious plan to turn the liberated territories into a Green Energy Zone. One estimate suggests that the green energy potential of these territories amounts to 10 GW, and the country intends to realize the bulk of this potential. In this regard, the government has launched several power stations into operation. One of them is the Gulebird Small Hydroelectric Power Station.

The 8-megawatt hydropower station, located on the Hakari River, was launched by President Ilham Aliyev on February 14, 2021. It will provide electricity to the village of Khanlyk in the Qubadli district, the southern part of the Lachin district, and other infrastructure projects in the area.

This is the first power station to be commissioned in the liberated territories. A month and a half after the liberation of the Lachin district, a hydroelectric power station has already been put into operation here.

Recently, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry released information on the electricity generated by the Gulebird Small Hydroelectric Power Station since its commissioning. To recall, the station was launched on February 14, 2021.

The Ministry noted that the Gulebird Small Hydroelectric Power Station has produced 69.9 GWh of electricity to date. To put this into perspective, the station generates 17.5 GWh of electricity annually.

Small hydropower plants produce environmentally clean electricity and do not emit greenhouse gases that contribute to the greenhouse effect.