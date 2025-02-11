Deputy Minister addresses youth employment and wage reforms at Baku Forum

11 February 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In their first jobs, young people often work for minimum or low wages, but the key issue is gaining experience and skills.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, at the Human Development Forum in Baku today.

Karimov highlighted that young people make up about 22% of Azerbaijan's population, roughly 2.3 million individuals, with 1.3 million in the workforce. Over the past year, 6,000 young people participated in vocational courses, while job fairs reached 150 and vocational services exceeded 200,000. Around 2,500 young people benefitted from self-employment programs.

Additionally, reforms this year included a minimum wage increase, positively impacting about 700,000 citizens.

Karimov emphasized the importance of young people adapting to the labor market and gaining skills in their early careers.