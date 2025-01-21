Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 21 2025

Azerbaijan sees increase in citizens traveling abroad

21 January 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees increase in citizens traveling abroad
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The State Statistics Committee released the number of Azerbaijani citizens travelling abroad.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more