Uzbekistan to develop transit routes to Europe via Azerbaijan

15 January 2025 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Uzbek Transport Ministry is working on diversifying international transport routes, including the creation of new transit corridors through the territory of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports Uzbekistan's Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov, as he told the local media outlets.

He noted that in Uzbekistan, the main directions for the future development of the country's transport and logistics system have been identified. A unified program has also been developed, and within its framework, a concept for transport, logistics, and cargo transit until 2030 has been approved.

Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov noted five key areas that will be the focus of the department: reducing the cost of cargo transportation, diversifying international routes, creating convenience in transportation along new routes, and reducing transportation costs.

The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan faces the task of developing transport routes that bypass countries with transportation issues. Another goal is to raise Uzbekistan's position in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) from 88th to at least 55th place by 2030. In addition, a list of addresses for the creation of logistics centers, camps, truck parks, and other infrastructure along international highways is being prepared.

According to the presentation by the Minister of Transport, the following routes have been identified as alternative transport corridors: Turkmenistan – Iran – Turkiye – European Union; Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Europe; Andijan – Osh – Irkeshtam – Kashgar; as well as Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan. These transit corridors are designed to ensure the stability of foreign trade operations.

For the efficient operation of new routes, Uzbekistan plans to conclude new international agreements in the field of road transport with Belgium, Serbia, Norway, Croatia, and Albania. Official Tashkent also intends to review existing agreements with China, Iran, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania.