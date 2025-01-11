Azernews.Az

Saturday January 11 2025

Trade turnover btw Azerbaijan and Georgia decreases

11 January 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)
In the period from January to November of last year, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to 1.4 billion US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

