Azernews.Az

Friday January 10 2025

UN reveals its forecast on economic growth for Azerbaijan

10 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
UN reveals its forecast on economic growth for Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The United Nations (UN) has forecasted economic growth rate for Azerbaijan in 2025, Azernews reports, citing the report issued by the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2025.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more