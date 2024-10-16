Azerbaijan to develop reference standards for National Technical Regulations

16 October 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the Working Group, established by the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy, was held to discuss the implementation of the tasks outlined in the Action Plan for the "State Programme for the Adaptation of the National Standardisation System to International Requirements for 2023-2025," Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the preparation of reference standards and included participation from various ministries, such as the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, the State Customs Committee, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, and more than 100 representatives from "Azergold" CJSC and other state institutions, including technical committees on standardisation.

The meeting aimed to review the implementation status of the tasks set forth in the Working Group's current year work plan, assess the progress made on the referenced standards, and discuss any challenges encountered during the implementation of these measures.

Faig Huseynov, Deputy Director of the Industry and Energy Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Elmaddin Guluyev, Director of the Standardisation, Technical Regulation, and Certification Department of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service, addressed the attendees. They provided updates on the implementation status of the measures included in the State Programme, discussed the state policy regarding the establishment of a technical regulation system, and emphasised the importance of reference standards in fulfilling the main requirements of technical regulations.

Later, Kamala Mammadzadeh, Deputy Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardisation Institute, which operates under the State Service, presented on the progress made towards the approval of the referenced standards. This presentation included discussions with representatives from relevant state bodies regarding the challenges faced in adopting these standards and potential solutions.

It is important to note that the drafts of 27 out of 34 national technical regulations, which state bodies are expected to prepare regarding the safety of various categories of goods, are already complete. Additionally, a list of 5,192 referenced standards derived from these technical regulations has been prepared, taking international experience into account.

Note: "The State Programme for 2023-2025 on Adapting the National Standardisation System to International Requirements" was approved by Decree No. 3721 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 23, 2023. The State Programme addresses key areas related to the adoption of national technical regulations, the enhancement of the normative legal framework in technical regulation, the establishment of a modern laboratory network, production processes, quality assessment, and the organisation of the service sector.

