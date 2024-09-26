Azerbaijan Finance Ministry joins Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action

26 September 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Finance has been accepted as a full member of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

With 92 finance ministers as members, the Coalition has institutional partnerships with 26 international organizations that play a key technical and advisory role in supporting finance ministers' efforts to develop and implement climate change policies.

In April of this year, the Ministry of Finance participated in the 11th meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers on Climate Action during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.

Azerbaijan's representation as a full member of this Coalition, which often aligns its activities with the COP, will significantly contribute to achieving the goals set by the COP29 presidency.

The next meeting of coalition members will be held next month in Washington as part of the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group. A preliminary agreement has also been reached to hold a special meeting of the Coalition during the "Finance Day" of the COP29 Conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in November.

