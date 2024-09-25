Regional Climate Seminar on Agro-Food Sector Measures kicks off in Baku

25 September 2024 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A regional climate seminar on "Strengthening Climate Measures in the Agro-Food Sector of European and Central Asian Countries" started today in Baku, Azernews reports.

Representatives from relevant state institutions of about 20 countries, as well as employees of international organizations, are participating in the three-day event.

The seminar was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to strengthen climate action in agriculture in Europe and Central Asia. It aims to support European and Central Asian states in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29), which will be held in November this year.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov stated that the seminar aims to strengthen the fight against climate change in agriculture at a global level and provides a unique platform for developing sustainable strategies. He noted that climate change is one of the main factors affecting the development of the agricultural sector in the global economy. Our country, which has limited land and water resources, is one of the nations most affected by the negative impacts of climate change.

The minister also highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev has accepted "green growth" as one of the national priorities when defining the vision and strategy for socio-economic development. In this context, 2024 has been declared the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" by a relevant decree from the head of state. According to the decree, one of the five national priorities for Azerbaijan's socio-economic development until 2030 is "A Country of Clean Environment and Green Growth." M. Mammadov added that, in line with this priority, continuous efforts are being made to improve the environment, ensure efficient use of land and water resources, and develop sustainable energy sources. He stressed that COP29, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, will play an important role in adapting the country's agricultural and environmental policies to advanced international practices, as well as facilitating technological exchange and innovations.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov noted that the world's water and land resources are reaching their limits and barely meeting current demands. He stated that, in addition to the rapid increase in global food demand, climate change is also increasing pressure on land and water resources. Particularly in recent years, the increase in the number and frequency of extreme weather events has significantly negatively impacted the agricultural sector. The Deputy Minister provided detailed information to the participants about the efforts made in Azerbaijan to combat climate change.

Zakir Guliyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Regional Water Reclamation Service, which is subordinated to the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, emphasized that maintaining ecological balance, efficiently using natural resources, and protecting water, soil, and air from pollution has become a universal challenge. He highlighted the importance of efficient water resource management in the context of recent global climate changes and the increasing demand for water in the country.

The FAO representative in Azerbaijan, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, emphasized that the Azerbaijani government places great importance on promoting sustainable agro-food systems and combating climate change. He stated that a transition to sustainable agri-food systems is essential for achieving the Paris Agreement's goals of keeping global temperature increases well below 2°C. He noted that global cooperation is crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals amid modern challenges and assured that the organization he represents will continue to support member countries in this direction.

Following the speeches, the regional climate seminar continued with panel sessions addressing issues related to preserving ecological balance, efficiently using natural resources, mitigating climate change impacts, and building climate-friendly sustainable agro-food systems. The sessions included discussions on improving transparency frameworks, climate finance, the Global Objectives Framework for Adaptation, the Program of Action for Mitigation, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and the integration of agricultural sectors and food systems in the Europe and Central Asia region into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), along with presentations on current topics in the COP29 agenda.

Nazrin Abdul is AzerNews' staff journalist

