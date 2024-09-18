6th Grant Competition announced for SME projects

18 September 2024 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBD) has launched the 6th grant competition aimed at supporting educational, scientific, research, and support projects for micro, small, and medium business entities (SMEs), Azernews reports.

According to the agency, the competition follows the "Regulation on the Financing of Education, Science, Research, and Support Projects," which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on September 30, 2020. The maximum grant amount for each project is set at 20,000 manats.

Project submissions will be accepted from September 24 at 09:00 until October 23 at 18:00. Interested parties can find detailed information on the official KOBIA website: https://u.to/YOLgIA.

The results of the competition will be announced after November 25 on the official KOBIA website (smb.gov.az).

