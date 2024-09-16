Azernews.Az

Monday September 16 2024

Top oil export destinations for Azerbaijan revealed

16 September 2024 15:13 (UTC+04:00)
Top oil export destinations for Azerbaijan revealed
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

From January to August of the current year, Azerbaijan exported 6,226,091.81 tons of oil worth $3,940,368.79 thousand to Italy, making Italy the top destination for Azerbaijan's oil exports, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more