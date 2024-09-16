Top oil export destinations for Azerbaijan revealed

16 September 2024 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

From January to August of the current year, Azerbaijan exported 6,226,091.81 tons of oil worth $3,940,368.79 thousand to Italy, making Italy the top destination for Azerbaijan's oil exports, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

