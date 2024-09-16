Top oil export destinations for Azerbaijan revealed
From January to August of the current year, Azerbaijan exported 6,226,091.81 tons of oil worth $3,940,368.79 thousand to Italy, making Italy the top destination for Azerbaijan's oil exports, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%