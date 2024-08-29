Azerbaijan showcases its tourism potential across key cities

29 August 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

From August 22 to 29, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau conducted a series of promotional events in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Astana (Kazakhstan), Moscow and St. Petersburg (Russia), and Minsk (Belarus), Azernews reports.

These events aimtourisned to highlight Azerbaijan's tourism offerings and attract international visitors.

The State Tourism Agency reported that 14 local partners, including the "Shahdag" Tourism Center, participated alongside the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau in these promotional activities.

During the B2B (Business to Business) meetings, detailed presentations were made about Azerbaijan's diverse tourism opportunities, covering regions such as Baku and other parts of the country. The events showcased various attractions, including summer and winter destinations, health tourism facilities, medical resorts, and mountain ski centers.

Notably, between January and July 2024, Azerbaijan welcomed 527,785 visitors from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus—an increase of over 20 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

