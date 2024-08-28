Azerbaijan commits to climate goals and green future as COP29 highlights environmental efforts

28 August 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Addressing climate change demands a comprehensive approach involving large-scale and long-term measures, according to Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the "Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture" round table during COP29, Karimov outlined Azerbaijan's ambitious climate goals, Azernews reports.

He revealed that under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azerbaijan aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. This commitment is part of the country’s broader efforts to mitigate global climate impacts.

This year, Azerbaijan also joined the Global Methane Pledge, committing to cut global methane emissions. The country is currently updating its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and preparing a Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LTS) in line with the Paris Agreement.

Karimov emphasized the importance of educating agricultural producers and adapting their practices to current climate realities. "Mitigating the negative effects of climate change requires effective adaptation and mitigation strategies," he said.

The international focus on Azerbaijan, highlighted by its hosting of COP29—the premier platform for global climate discussions—reflects the country’s significant role in environmental protection and climate change prevention. The decision to host COP29 underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to a green future, further affirmed by the declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" by President Ilham Aliyev.

Karimov concluded by stressing that achieving these climate goals will require collective effort: "Transitioning to a greener, more sustainable future presents both an environmental necessity and an economic opportunity. Success in this new strategic phase depends on our joint efforts."

