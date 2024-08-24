COP29 Azerbaijan hosts "Transition to an ecologically clean lifestyle" event

24 August 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

In an ongoing effort to highlight environmental issues, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, supported by COP29 volunteers, recently hosted an event titled "Transition to an ecologically clean lifestyle," Azernews reports.

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the event aimed to address plastic waste reduction, recycling, and the environmental benefits of sustainable practices. Held on August 23 at the COP29 Information Center on Baku’s seaside boulevard, the event invited residents to drop off various used items, including plastic, paper, and batteries, for proper disposal.

Participants were educated through videos and displays on the negative impacts of plastic use, proper waste disposal techniques, paper recycling methods, and the benefits of adopting sustainable habits. The collected waste was then handed over to "Tamiz Shahar" OJSC and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for responsible disposal.

In addition to the waste collection drive, a master class was conducted to promote the reduction of plastic bag use. Attendees engaged in designing eco-friendly bags from durable materials, encouraging the use of these alternatives over environmentally harmful plastic bags. The master class aimed to foster a culture of sustainability and involve community members in environmental protection efforts.

