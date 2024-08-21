Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 21 2024

Azerbaijan notes growth in insurance premium

21 August 2024 18:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan notes growth in insurance premium
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Between January and July of this year, insurance premiums totaling 833.581 million manats were collected by 17 insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more