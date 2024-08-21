Azerbaijan notes growth in insurance premium
Between January and July of this year, insurance premiums totaling 833.581 million manats were collected by 17 insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
