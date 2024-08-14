Meat and milk production increases in Azerbaijan

14 August 2024 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

From January to July 2024, Azerbaijan produced 331,200 tons of live-weight meat, 1,312,000 tons of milk, 1.386 billion eggs, 14,200 tons of wool, and 239.4 tons of cocoons, Azernews reports.

